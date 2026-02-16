Noah Okafor headshot

Noah Okafor Injury: Injured Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 6:56am

Okafor suffered a muscle injury in his hamstring, according to manager Daniel Farke, per Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post. "After a sprint, he felt a bit in his muscle. I hope it's a cramp, but we have to assess him."

Okafor would play up until the 82nd minute Sunday but would be taken off, unfortunately suffering an injury before doing so. He is now set for assessment as the club holds its breath and hopes for only a minor injury. He did start the last match, so they will monitor the situation, with four goals in 15 starts in 23 appearances this season.

