Noah Okafor Injury: Late call Friday
Okafor (calf) took a hit to his calf during the FA Cup semifinal and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Burnley, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Okafor got a hit against his calf, there's a question mark behind his availability."
Okafor's status will be determined following further assessment before Friday's match, with manager Daniel Farke stopping short of ruling him out while acknowledging uncertainty heading into the fixture. Wilfried Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha are expected to be among the candidates to fill in should Okafor be unable to go. His availability is one of several fitness concerns for Leeds heading into a crucial stretch of the season.
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