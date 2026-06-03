Noah Okafor Injury: Misses friendly, likely for opener

Okafor (calf) missed Saturday's friendly against Jordan but is expected to be fit ahead of the World Cup opener, according to the Swiss FA.

Okafor is still working on his return and is not being risked yet, as the forward was absent for a friendly as Switzerland prepares for the World Cup. However, his status for the World Cup has been reinforced, as the forward is expected to be fit for the "long run." He is likely to serve as a backup for the national team at forward, earning minutes here and there until a breakout performance ensues