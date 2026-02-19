Noah Okafor Injury: Out 2-4 weeks

Okafor (hamstring) is ruled out for the next two matches after sustaining the injury last weekend in a cup match, coach Daniel Farke said in the press conference. "Sadly, Noah has suffered an injury in the last Cup game, a hamstring injury. He will be out in between two and four weeks."

Okafor is ruled out for the next two matches after sustaining a hamstring injury last weekend in a Cup match. The forward had started the previous game, and his absence could be felt, as he has recorded four goals and one assist across 25 appearances in all competitions this season. Jayden Bogle or Lukas Nmecha are likely to start in his place depending on the formation deployed by coach Daniel Farke.