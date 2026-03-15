Noah Okafor Injury: Out another game
Okafor (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.
Okafor was doubtful for Sunday and has not made the call due to his hamstring injury. A return remains up in the air for the forward as they work towards the international break, now likely to miss out until after the break to be cautious.
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