Noah Okafor headshot

Noah Okafor Injury: Out another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Okafor (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.

Okafor was doubtful for Sunday and has not made the call due to his hamstring injury. A return remains up in the air for the forward as they work towards the international break, now likely to miss out until after the break to be cautious.

Noah Okafor
Leeds United
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