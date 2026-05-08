Noah Okafor Injury: Out two games

Okafor is out for the next two weeks due to a calf strain, according to assistant manager Edmund Riemer. "Then we have got another one with Noah, who picked up a calf strain, so he will miss the next two games. We are hopeful that he will be available for the last game. He sustained an injury in the calf after the FA Cup game. It was the right calf where he got a contusion. And, in the Burnley game, the left calf. So likely will be out the next two games and, as I said, we are hopeful that he will be back for the last game."

Okafor is going to sit out the next two games after suffering from a calf strain in FA Cup play, a rough delay for the forward as the end of the season approaches. After starting in their past six games, this is a major loss for the club in the attack, leaving Lukas Nmecha or Brenden Aaronson to return to the starting XI. The good news is Okafor is expected to return for the final match of the season, hopefully fit enough to end the campaign in a starting role.