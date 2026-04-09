Noah Okafor Injury: Questionable for Monday

Okafor is questionable for Monday's match against Manchester United due to a back injury, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Noah Okafor today, not in team training, is struggling with some back problems - also question mark behind his availability. [He is a] doubt. So, if you would play the game already tomorrow, then [he] wouldn't be available. We have a bit more time, and I am hopeful that I have [him] ready."

Okafor is one of the numerous Leeds players in danger of missing out Monday, although he seems to be in the most positive spot, now questionable with a back injury. Unfortunately for the club, they will lose a starter from the past match if he is out, forcing a change. That said, if he doesn't pass his late testing, James Nmecha or Wilfried Gnonto are possible replacements for the forward.