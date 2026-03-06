Noah Okafor Injury: Remains out
Okafor (hamstring) won't be available for Sunday's FA Cup match against Norwich City, Daniel Farke told media Friday. "Okafor is not in team training yet so for that he is not available for this game."
Okafor suffered a hamstring injury against Birmingham in the previous round of the FA Cup on Feb. 15, and the winger hasn't even returned to training, so his recovery has taken longer than expected. His next chance to return to action will come against Crystal Palace on March 15, but that will depend on whether he's able to return to training in the coming days.
