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Noah Okafor Injury: Still doubt to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 7:15am

Okafor (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Daniel Farke. "And Noah was yesterday the first time with us back in full team training. Today he missed out due to some reported problems with his hip, so we still have 48 hours. With Noah, due to the fact that he was out only today with his hip, I think it is very doubtful that he is available for the weekend. Everyone else is in a good mood and also well."

Okafor has already been missing time due to a hamstring injury and will continue to remain sidelined, it appears, as he is now a doubt once again. This comes after he returned to team training this week but was held out Thursday, with the forward suffering a hip injury. He will now remain a doubt for the game and seems more than likely to miss out, probably only earning a bench role even if he is selected for the team sheet.

Noah Okafor
Leeds United
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