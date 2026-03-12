Noah Okafor Injury: Training with ball
Okafor (hamstring) has taken part in ball drills as he nears his return from injury.
Okafor has been out since Feb. 15 while dealing with a muscular issue, and he may initially be used as a substitute once he's ready to play. Still, his presence should give the team a strong attacking option who scored or assisted in each of his last three outings before suffering the injury. He could serve as a partner or replacement for the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) while also threatening Brenden Aaronson's playing time.
