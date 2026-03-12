Noah Okafor headshot

Noah Okafor Injury: Training with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 1:59pm

Okafor (hamstring) has taken part in ball drills as he nears his return from injury.

Okafor has been out since Feb. 15 while dealing with a muscular issue, and he may initially be used as a substitute once he's ready to play. Still, his presence should give the team a strong attacking option who scored or assisted in each of his last three outings before suffering the injury. He could serve as a partner or replacement for the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) while also threatening Brenden Aaronson's playing time.

Noah Okafor
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Okafor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Okafor See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago