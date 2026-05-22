Noah Okafor Injury: Won't return this season

Okafor (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Sunderland, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Noah is still out."

Okafor was originally labeled as out for two games, but will miss more than that, missing a third match and the season finale. The forward then ends his campaign, a decent first run in the Premier League, as he prepares for the next campaign. That said, he notched nine goals on 35 shots and one assist on 20 chances created in 28 appearances (19 starts) this campaign.