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Noah Okafor News: Finds starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Okafor (back) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Manchester United.

Okafor has healed from his back injury and is one of the numerous players returning to the starting XI immediately following an injury, as he sees the start at forward. He will now look to remain in this role moving forward alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as Okafor has bagged four goals in 24 appearances (15 starts) this season.

Noah Okafor
Leeds United
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