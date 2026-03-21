Noah Okafor News: Makes bench Saturday
Okafor (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brentford.
Okafor is back in the squad for Saturday's match against Brentford but starts on the bench after missing the last five matches due to a hamstring injury. The forward is expected to be eased back into action, with limited minutes likely as he builds up fitness, and should return to a rotational role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Okafor See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2733 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2546 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2546 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2360 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2360 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Okafor See More