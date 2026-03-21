Noah Okafor headshot

Noah Okafor News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Okafor (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brentford.

Okafor is back in the squad for Saturday's match against Brentford but starts on the bench after missing the last five matches due to a hamstring injury. The forward is expected to be eased back into action, with limited minutes likely as he builds up fitness, and should return to a rotational role.

Noah Okafor
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Okafor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Okafor See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
33 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago