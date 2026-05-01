Noah Okafor News: Makes starting XI
Okafor (calf) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Burnley.
Okafor was dealing with a calf injury sustained during the FA Cup semifinals, but the striker has recovered in time to maintain his regular place in the Whites' attack next to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Okafor has been productive of late with three goals and one assist over his last three EPL appearances.
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