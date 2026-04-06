Noah Okafor News: Provides assist in victory
Okafor provided one assist to go with two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout win over West Ham.
Okafor nearly fired Leeds in front in the second minute of Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal against West Ham, forcing a strong save from Alphonse Areola with a low effort toward the bottom corner before also setting up Ao Tanaka for the opener. He logged 69 minutes before being subbed off, ending the match with one shot and two chances created in an energetic showing out of the attacking midfield. Okafor now has two goals and two assists in his last five appearances across all competitions.
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