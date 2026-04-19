Noah Okafor News: Records goal and assist

Okafor scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Okafor played a decisive role in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton at Elland Road, scoring in the first half after converting Brenden Aaronson's inch-perfect low cross to the far post, then creating a chance earlier in the move that led to James Justin's opener just two minutes prior. The Swiss winger remained a constant threat on the left flank throughout, adding an interception defensively and finishing as his side's most dangerous wide outlet with four key passes. Okafor has now scored three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, taking his season tally to seven and firmly establishing himself as his team's second top scorer.