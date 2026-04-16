Noah Okafor News: Scores brace in win

Okafor scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 win versus Manchester United.

Okafor made the starting lineup after dealing with a back issue, and he scored both goals that led to his team's big win at Old Trafford, firing low shots from inside and outside the box in the fifth and 29th minutes, respectively. The fact that Okafor has recorded four goals and two assists across his last six official appearances makes him a serious threat if he continues to be chosen over Lukas Nmecha in upcoming fixtures.