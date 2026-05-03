Noah Okafor News: Scores in Friday's win
Okafor scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory over Burnley.
Okafor scored in Friday's victory, a goal in the 52nd minute which took the 2-0 lead assisted by Jayden Bogle. He now has nine goal contributions this season, five of which have come in the last four matches. This excellent run of form has helped Leeds gain essentially enough points to avoid relegation. He also created two chances and recorded two crosses before he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Lukas Nmecha.
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