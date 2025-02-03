Fantasy Soccer
Noah Okafor headshot

Noah Okafor News: Transfers to Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Okafor has moved to Napoli on loan with a purchase option from Milan, the two sides confirmed.

Okafor was never quite able to garner consistent minutes at Milan, also due to a few injuries, and will have a similar at Napoli, deputizing David Neres and Matteo Politano along with Cyril Ngonge and Giacomo Raspadori. He has scored and assisted once this season, posting 14 shots (seven on target), four chances created and 13 crosses (two accurate) in 16 appearances (six starts) this season.

