Noah Sadiki News: Assists in 4-3 loss

Sadiki assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Sadiki assisted Chris Rigg with his first Premier League goal bringing the game back to 1-1 in the ninth minute of the game. This was also his first assist. He has created two assists for the second game in a row, and this is only the fourth time this season that he has created two chances in a game.