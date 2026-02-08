Sadiki was forced off in the 71st minute of Saturday's loss to the Gunners after feeling some muscular tightness, but he avoided any real injury and is expected to be available going forward for the Black Cats. With the match already out of reach, the change appeared to be purely precautionary rather than performance or injury related. That said, if Sadiki were to miss a match, Lutsharel Geertruida would be the logical fill-in, as Granit Xhaka (ankle) remains sidelined with an injury and is still two to three weeks away from returning.