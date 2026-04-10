Noah Streit Injury: Picks up illness
Streit is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Philadelphia due to illness, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Streit has been added to the injury report, picking up an illness that has him in uncertain territory for the weekend. He's a young depth player for the club with limited fantasy value at this stage of his career. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is all he will likely see.
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