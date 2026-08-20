Noah Streit News: Bags winner at Columbus

Streit scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Columbus Crew.

Streit scored the match-winning goal Wednesday, a strike in the 78th minute assisted by Brayan Vera which took the 2-1 lead. It marked his first goal of the campaign and it came at a very opportune time. He added solid work on the defensive end too, recording one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He was subbed off immediately after his goal, replaced by Daniel Rios in the 79th minute.