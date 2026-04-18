Noah Streit headshot

Noah Streit News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Streit (illness) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against New York Redbulls.

Streit overcame the illness that had left him unavailable heading into the weekend, with the coaching staff able to call upon the young midfielder despite the concerns that had emerged ahead of the clash against the Red Bulls. His return to the lineup is a welcome development, though given his limited role within the squad.

Noah Streit
CF Montreal
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