Noah Weisshaupt News: Nets first goal of season

Weisshaupt scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing twice accurately during Friday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Weisshaupt found the back of the net in the 51st minute scoring the game's lone goal to claim all three points for St. Pauli. The goal was the first of the season for Weisshaupt as he's been a locked in starter since joining St. Pauli in January on loan.