Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Weisshaupt headshot

Noah Weisshaupt News: Productive in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Weisshaupt registered four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Mainz.

Weisshaupt put together a solid performance Saturday as he recorded a season-high four shots, however he failed to put one on target. He also created three chances for the third time this season and recorded six crosses for the fourth time in his last five appearances. After another productive start, he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Danel Sinani.

Noah Weisshaupt
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now