Noah Weisshaupt News: Productive in Saturday's loss

Weisshaupt registered four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Mainz.

Weisshaupt put together a solid performance Saturday as he recorded a season-high four shots, however he failed to put one on target. He also created three chances for the third time this season and recorded six crosses for the fourth time in his last five appearances. After another productive start, he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Danel Sinani.