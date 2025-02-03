Noah Weisshaupt News: Sends seven crosses

Weisshaupt had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg.

Weisshaupt came up with a good effort in what marked his third straight start, as he sent a minimum of five crosses for a fourth consecutive outing and is up to 12 accurate crosses in that span. He also accounted for at least one chance created for a fifth straight game and is up to 10 in that span. On the other end, he picked up his first interception of the campaign.