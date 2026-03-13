Noahkai Banks Injury: Back in training

Banks (ankle) has continued to progress in his recovery, with coach Manuel Baum mentioning him Friday ahead of the weekend match versus Dortmund "Noki Banks is only expected to complete his first training session of the week today. It's possible he'll have to sit out the match against BVB."

Banks may have to wait until the March 22 game against Stuttgart to return to the pitch after struggling with an ankle problem. The defender has been a regular starter this season, scoring one goal and one assists while averaging 4.1 clearances per contest across 21 Bundesliga appearances. The no longer suspended Cedric Zesiger should move into the starting lineup to cover Banks' place in the next match.