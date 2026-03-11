Noahkai Banks Injury: Doubtful against Dortmund

Banks is dealing with ankle issues since last week and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to coach Manuel Baum, per Augsburger Allgemeine. "We must be careful not to push him too hard and cause a chronic injury. Ideally, that shouldn't happen, but he simply needs to recover properly. We're not doing the player any favors by making him play without proper training."

Banks has had to dial back his workload in training while dealing with ankle issues that have been bothering him over the past few weeks. The defender has yet to take part in team sessions this week and could either miss additional training or return to full work depending on how the ankle responds. That said, coach Manuel Baum is usually reluctant to roll with a player who hasn't logged much training during the week, which could open the door for Arthur Chaves to step into the starting back three if Banks isn't able to go.