Noahkai Banks Injury: Pick up minor injury

Banks (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's game against Leverkusen due to a minor muscle injury, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference.

Banks will miss Saturday's game against the defending champions due to a minor muscle injury. He will likely be assessed next week after a few days off to know if he can be available again. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been mainly a bench option this season.