Noahkai Banks Injury: Pick up minor injury
Banks (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's game against Leverkusen due to a minor muscle injury, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference.
Banks will miss Saturday's game against the defending champions due to a minor muscle injury. He will likely be assessed next week after a few days off to know if he can be available again. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been mainly a bench option this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now