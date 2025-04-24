Fantasy Soccer
Noahkai Banks headshot

Noahkai Banks Injury: Pick up minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Banks (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's game against Leverkusen due to a minor muscle injury, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference.

Banks will miss Saturday's game against the defending champions due to a minor muscle injury. He will likely be assessed next week after a few days off to know if he can be available again. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been mainly a bench option this season.

Noahkai Banks
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
