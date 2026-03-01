Noahkai Banks News: Earns first assist of season

Banks assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 victory versus 1. FC Köln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Banks would step up to supply the club's first goal of the contest, finding Rodrigo Ribeiro in the 55th minute. This is only his first assist of the season, coming as a second goal contribution for the defender. He would also add one interception and four clearances on his way to a clean sheet.