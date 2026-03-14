Noahkai Banks News: Finds bench role
Banks (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.
Banks is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund while dealing with ankle issues that have bothered him over the past few weeks. The defender dialed back his workload in training and did not take part in team sessions earlier in the week which likely limited his role for the match. Arthur Chaves instead takes the opportunity to feature in the starting back-three.
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