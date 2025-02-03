Noahkai Banks News: Own goal in draw

Banks recorded an own goal and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Banks had the misfortune of accounting for an own goal to open the scoring in the 17th minute of play. On a more positive note, he managed at least one interception for a third straight outing and recorded at least 50 completed passes for a second consecutive game. He also recorded his first blocked shot of the season.