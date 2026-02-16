Nobel Mendy News: Goal with clean sheet

Mendy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Mendy made amends for his costly penalty against Real Madrid with a dominant display. The center-back found the net for the second time this season and played a key role in the team's clean sheet, finishing with two tackles, two interceptions, and six clearances. Over his last five appearances, he has managed a shot in four of them.