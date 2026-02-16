Nobel Mendy headshot

Nobel Mendy News: Goal with clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Mendy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Mendy made amends for his costly penalty against Real Madrid with a dominant display. The center-back found the net for the second time this season and played a key role in the team's clean sheet, finishing with two tackles, two interceptions, and six clearances. Over his last five appearances, he has managed a shot in four of them.

Nobel Mendy
Rayo Vallecano
