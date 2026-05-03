Nobel Mendy News: Makes 16 clearances in victory

Mendy had four tackles (three won), 16 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Mendy was extremely busy in defensive play while winning six of his 13 individual duels throughout the match. The 16 clearances established a season-high tally and increased his average to 6.6 per game, which is the best figure among Rayo players and fifth in the league. He'll aim to stay impactful in upcoming clashes, offering high defensive potential as part of a center-back pairing alongside Florian Lejeune.