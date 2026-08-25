Nobel Mendy News: On bench, doesn't play

Mendy (adductor) was on the bench but didn't play in Tuesday's EFL Cup match against Stoke City.

Mendy was on the bench in Tuesday's EFL Cup against Stoke but didn't see action. Even though he exited the EPL opener against Manchester United in the second half with an apparent injury, it seems it was a fatigue-related issue, as he made the bench for this midweek contest. Mendy is expected to be available Saturday at Coventry.