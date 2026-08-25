Nobel Mendy headshot

Nobel Mendy News: On bench, doesn't play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 1:50pm

Mendy (adductor) was on the bench but didn't play in Tuesday's EFL Cup match against Stoke City.

Mendy was on the bench in Tuesday's EFL Cup against Stoke but didn't see action. Even though he exited the EPL opener against Manchester United in the second half with an apparent injury, it seems it was a fatigue-related issue, as he made the bench for this midweek contest. Mendy is expected to be available Saturday at Coventry.

Nobel Mendy
Hull City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nobel Mendy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nobel Mendy See More
Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions
SOC
Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago