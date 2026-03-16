Nobel Mendy News: Sent off Monday

Mendy received a red card during Monday's meeting with Levante.

Mendy was shown a second yellow card, leaving his side with 10 men for the final 37 minutes of the match. The defender will now be suspended for a league visit to Barcelona, where Luiz Felipe may have a chance to join Florian Lejeune in the middle of the defense. The Senegalese will be available again in La Liga play for an April 3 game versus Elche, though he should be able to stay active in UEFA Conference League action.