Nobel Mendy News: Set for suspension
Mendy will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Mendy picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Thursday's clash against Espanyol. The central defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Rayo this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Luiz Felipe expected to play in his spot alongside Pathe Ciss for that clash since Florian Lejeune is suspended as well.
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