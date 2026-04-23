Nobel Mendy News: Suspension served
Mendy has cleared his league suspension in Thursday's win over Espanyol and could play again in upcoming contests.
Mendy will aim to get opportunities in the competition with Jozhua Vertrouwd, who took his place in the initial lineup during the midweek match. The Real Betis loanee is a strong source of passes and defensive stats when on the field, but he has struggled with disciplinary issues throughout the season.
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