Noe Carrillo Injury: Facing a few weeks out

Carrillo (ankle) will be out for a few weeks, according to coach Antonio Hidalgo. "Carrillo is going to be out for a few weeks, poor guy"

Carrillo had been substituted midway through the first half of Wednesday's friendly against Real Madrid after suffering an ankle injury, and this update confirms he'll miss significant time, ruling him out of Deportivo's LaLiga opener against Elche on Monday, Aug. 17. Carrillo is expected to continue his recovery process as further details on his timeline emerge.