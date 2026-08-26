Noel Aseko-Nkili Injury: Fully recovered, could feature in opener

Aseko has fully put his knee injury behind him and has been able to train without restrictions since last week, according to the player. "I can go all out since last week and I'm giving 100 percent in every drill, without any negative reaction from the workload."

Aseko's recovery mirrors what coach Adi Hutter had already flagged as encouraging progress, confirming the midfielder is now a fixed part of team training ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener at Union Berlin. He'd previously worked mostly individually during preseason camp while using the time to get to know his new teammates. Aseko is expected to compete for a role as a box to box midfielder in either the six or eight position, though his versatility, having also played at 10, right back and even center back in the past, gives Hutter multiple options for how to deploy him.