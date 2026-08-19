Noel Aseko-Nkili Injury: Making encouraging progress with knee

Aseko-Nkili (knee) is now training daily with the full squad as his recovery from a knee problem continues to trend positively, according to coach Adi Hutter. "Aseko is training daily with the team, which is very encouraging. His knee is looking better and better."

Aseko-Nkili had been partially integrated for some time, often working in shorter spells before this daily involvement began. Manager Adi Hutter did not commit to a timeline for his first appearance for Frankfurt, but the encouraging signs in training suggest his return is drawing closer. Aseko-Nkili is expected to remain in contention for a squad spot as his fitness continues to build, with his availability for Friday's German Cup match at SC St. Tonnis still to be determined. His steady progress gives Hutter another option to consider in midfield as the club works through the early stages of the season.