Noel Aseko-Nkili News: Extends contract before loan

Aseko-Nkili has signed a new contract with Bayern until 2028 and will join Hannover on loan until the summer of 2026, his parent club announced. "Noel has developed well in our youth teams since coming to Munich and has been able to regularly impress in training with the senior team of late. He now has the chance to take the next step at a high level at Hannover. We'll follow him closely there," said director of youth development Jochen Sauer.

Aseko-Nkili joined Bayern at 16 from Hertha Berlin. He made 22 appearances for the U19s with one goal and two assists and added two goals in 13 matches for the reserves. His first senior appearance came in a January 2024 friendly against Basel where he also scored. He is joining Hannover on a long-term loan to gain more playing time and continue his development.