Noel Buck headshot

Noel Buck News: Traded to San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Buck has been traded to San Jose from New England, according to his new club.

Buck is seeing a move to start the season, with the midfielder joining San Jose from New England after returning from his loan spell with Southampton in January. This is a solid move for San Jose, as he is a young prospect who has plenty of upside. He has only appeared in two of his six appearances on the team sheet this season with New England, having yet to earn a start, so he will likely have to earn a role with his new club to begin.

Noel Buck
San Jose Earthquakes
