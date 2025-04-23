Noel Buck News: Traded to San Jose

Buck has been traded to San Jose from New England, according to his new club.

Buck is seeing a move to start the season, with the midfielder joining San Jose from New England after returning from his loan spell with Southampton in January. This is a solid move for San Jose, as he is a young prospect who has plenty of upside. He has only appeared in two of his six appearances on the team sheet this season with New England, having yet to earn a start, so he will likely have to earn a role with his new club to begin.