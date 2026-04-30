Noel Caliskan News: Inks contract extension

Caliskan has extended his contract with Real Salt Lake until the 2028/29 season with an option for 2029/30, the club announced Thursday.

Caliskan will likely retain a significant role for the remainder of the season after securing a new deal, with the midfielder playing all possible minutes in the first nine weeks of the current campaign. During that period, he has delivered two assists while racking up seven shots (one on target), nine chances created, 25 clearances and 11 tackles.