Noel Caliskan News: Provides two assists
Caliskan had two assists while taking two off target shots and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-1 win over Sporting KC.
Caliskan set up goals in the 4th and 82nd minutes while tying for the team-high in chances created during the win. The assists were the first goal involvements this season for the midfielder as he's combined for two shots, five chances created and seven interceptions over his last three starts.
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