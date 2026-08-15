Noel Futkeu News: Loaned to Elversberg with option

Futkeu has joined SV Elversberg on loan with an option to buy from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to the club.

Futkeu won the second division Golden Boot last season, scoring 19 goals in all 34 matches for Greuther Furth, following an 11 goal debut campaign there the year before after joining on loan from Frankfurt. The 23 year old forward, born in Essen, came through the academies of ETB Schwarz-Weiss Essen and Rot-Weiss Essen before a brief spell with Koln's reserve side, and now gets his first taste of Bundesliga football with Elversberg.