Noham Kamara News: Late cameo in stunning win

Kamara recorded no stats in Sunday's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Kamara came on as an emergency substitute in the final minutes of Sunday's 2-1 win over PSG, replacing Khalis Merah after the midfielder went down with an injury in the second half, giving the French defender only a handful of minutes to contribute at Parc des Princes. The centre-back, on loan from PSG after joining in February seeking regular playing time, had no meaningful touches to speak of in such a brief appearance.