Noham Kamara headshot

Noham Kamara News: Late cameo in stunning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Kamara recorded no stats in Sunday's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Kamara came on as an emergency substitute in the final minutes of Sunday's 2-1 win over PSG, replacing Khalis Merah after the midfielder went down with an injury in the second half, giving the French defender only a handful of minutes to contribute at Parc des Princes. The centre-back, on loan from PSG after joining in February seeking regular playing time, had no meaningful touches to speak of in such a brief appearance.

Noham Kamara
Lyon
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