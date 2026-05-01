Nolan Miller Injury: Knee injury brings concern
Miller is questionable for Saturday's match against Miami due to a knee injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Miller has been added to the report this matchday with a knee concern, adding to a list of uncertainties at the club, even as some players return. He has earned some starts this season but has gone unused as of late, so his absence wouldn't have a major impact. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is likely where he will start from.
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