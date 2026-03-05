Nolan Miller headshot

Nolan Miller Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Miller (undisclosed) was seen training normally Thursday and should be available for Saturday's clash against New York City, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Network.

Miller should be available for Saturday's clash against New York City after training normally with the group Thursday. The center-back had started the previous match before being forced off with a potential injury, so his possible return would provide a boost for his team.

Nolan Miller
Orlando City SC
